Cwm LLC Sells 178 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Waters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.22.

Waters Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $332.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.