Cwm LLC Sells 231 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 241,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 74,749 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

