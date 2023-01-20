Cwm LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $22.31 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

