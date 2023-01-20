Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

CRBN opened at $143.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

