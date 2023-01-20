DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 2,737,213 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.