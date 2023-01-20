Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $372.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.52 and its 200-day moving average is $300.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $390.80.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.