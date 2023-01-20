Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $153.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

