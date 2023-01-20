Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Energizer were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.