Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after buying an additional 870,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 583,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,728,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.25%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

