Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after buying an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

