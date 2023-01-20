Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,382 shares of company stock worth $27,362,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

