Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,406,000 after acquiring an additional 637,885 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 294,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

