ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC increased its position in ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 5,059.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,035 shares of company stock worth $1,806,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $165.93 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

