F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in F5 by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

FFIV stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $234.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.62.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

