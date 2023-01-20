First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 16.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.