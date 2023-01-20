First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $225.00 at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

First Solar Stock Down 7.1 %

First Solar stock opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

