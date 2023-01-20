First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.