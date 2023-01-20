Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.47

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.36, with a volume of 1602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

