Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144,242 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $247,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

