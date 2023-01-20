Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

