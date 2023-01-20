GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

