Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

SNSR stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.