Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $63.80 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

