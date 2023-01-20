Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

