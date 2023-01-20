Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 22.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $12,105,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $68.44 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,104,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967 and sold 41,909 shares valued at $3,017,507. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

