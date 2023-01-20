Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 875.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after buying an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

