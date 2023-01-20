Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.66.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,153. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

