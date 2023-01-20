Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.
HST opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
