Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.00

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $133.91, with a volume of 4325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $539,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,552.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $539,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,552.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,321 shares of company stock valued at $58,665,552 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

