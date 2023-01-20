Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells 26,833 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26.

BE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.84.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

