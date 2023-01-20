Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,208,909.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 5,887.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 264,918 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

