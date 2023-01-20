Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 110,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

