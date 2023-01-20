Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $83.25 and last traded at $79.39, with a volume of 20107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,835,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

