Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $83.25 and last traded at $79.39, with a volume of 20107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,835,203. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

