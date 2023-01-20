iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $57.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

