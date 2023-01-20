Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

