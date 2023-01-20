Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth $257,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Itron by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 82,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 7.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Insider Activity

Itron Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.