Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

