Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

