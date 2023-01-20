Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HSBC by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,321,468 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 570 ($6.96) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.14) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

