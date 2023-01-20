Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 205 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

