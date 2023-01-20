Jennifer Tejada Sells 20,494 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 80.4% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

