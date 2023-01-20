Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 458,965 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 418,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.