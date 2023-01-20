Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

