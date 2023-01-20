Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $95.70 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.