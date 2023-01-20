Mario M. Rosati Sells 17,291 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $495,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $27.78 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $771.15 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aehr Test Systems

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.