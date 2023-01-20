Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.84 and a 200 day moving average of $250.23.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.33.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.