Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.84 and its 200 day moving average is $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

