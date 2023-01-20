Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.84 and a 200-day moving average of $250.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

