Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $111.00. The stock had previously closed at $190.69, but opened at $204.44. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Moderna shares last traded at $204.47, with a volume of 95,978 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $77,600,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moderna Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.